Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 2 (ANI): After three action-packed weekends of Ultimate action, the Refex Mumbai Ultimate League (MUL) Season 5, presented by Off-Season Ultimate (OSU), will culminate with playoffs and finals scheduled for Sunday at Wings Arena, Bandra.

Dancing Dragons and Desi Hawks will face off in Qualifier 1 on Field 1, while Bumbai Bantais take on Reborn Fire in the eliminator on Field 2, followed by qualifier 2, the fifth-sixth place match, and the grand final later in the evening, as per MUL press release.

Launched on April 13, the fifth season of MUL has witnessed six competitive teams battling for playoff spots in one of Mumbai's most exciting sporting events. Defending champions Dancing Dragons topped the table with 24 points, Desi Hawks with 21 points, Bumbai Bantais with 19 points, Reborn Fire with 16 points, The Afterburners with 6 points, and Bombay Rhinos with 1 point.

The tournament's final day will begin at 4:00 PM with simultaneous playoff fixtures. Field 1 will host Qualifier 1 between the reigning champions and table-toppers, Dancing Dragons, and second-placed Desi Hawks, while Field 2 will feature the Eliminator match between Bumbai Bantais and Reborn Fire. The winner of the Eliminator will move on to Qualifier 2, where they will face the loser of Qualifier 1 with a last shot at securing a place in the final.

At 5:30 PM, Field 1 will host Qualifier 2, while Field 2 will host the 5th and 6th place classification match between The Afterburners and Bombay Rhinos. The Afterburners will want to reaffirm their fifth position while Bombay Rhinos will be looking for their first win of the season.

The season 5 grand final is scheduled for 7:00 PM on Field 1. The winners of qualifier 1 and qualifier 2 will battle for the championship title. The final match will be followed by the official closing ceremony at 9:15 PM.

All matches on the final day will be streamed live on Off-Season Ultimate's YouTube channel. (ANI)

