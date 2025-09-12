Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], September 12 (ANI): Rishikesh Falcons has been officially unveiled as the newest franchise for the Uttarakhand Premier League (UKPL) season 2, set to begin from September 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

The Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) has announced that the second season of Uttarakhand Premier League will feature eight men's and four women's teams, increasing from five men's and three women's teams that took part last season.

Expressing his excitement at the unveiling of the franchise, Dev Kesarwani, owner of Rishikesh Falcons, said as quoted by the UKPL press release, "Rishikesh Falcons is all about passion, hard work, and heart. We believe that with dedication, talent can turn into legend. Our goal is to inspire young athletes, push limits, and show that dreams can become reality."

"Every player carries the courage, resilience, and unstoppable spirit of our city. Together, we want Rishikesh Falcons to be more than a team -- a source of inspiration, teamwork, and excellence both on and off the field," he added.

Rishikesh Falcons is committed to giving rising cricketers a platform to showcase their skills. This experience of playing in the League will sharpen their skills, raise the level of competition, and accelerate their journey of shining at the big stage, the UKPL press release added.

The second season of the Uttarakhand Premier League will begin with the women's tournament on September 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. Four women's teams will battle it out over six round-robin matches across four days, culminating in the final on September 26.

The men's tournament will kick off from September 27, featuring 21 league matches between seven teams over the course of a week. The season will conclude with the Eliminator and the Grand Final scheduled for October 4 and 5, respectively. (ANI)

