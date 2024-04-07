New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): India skipper Rohit Sharma jokingly said he would never share a room with two of his teammates, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant.

Rohit has shared the locker room with Pant and Dhawan in his illustrious career. While making an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show with Shreyas Iyer, Rohit joked that he wouldn't share a room with Dhawan and Pant because they are messy and they don't get their rooms cleaned for three to four days.

"Everyone gets a single room nowadays. But if I get a chance to share a single room, there are two people with whom I wouldn't want to share rooms - Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. Bade gande hai (They are very messy). After practice, they just toss their clothes on the bed," Rohit said in an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

"Their room is always on DND because they sleep till 1 PM. The housekeeping staff comes in the morning to clean their rooms, so it's important for them to put their rooms on DND. Otherwise, they will barge in. That's why their rooms often stay messy for three to four days. It becomes a problem for the people staying around them. So, I don't think I will be able to stay with them," he added.

Rohit is currently a part of the five-time champion Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Notably, Rohit was included in the playing XI for MI's clash against the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The veteran batter mesmerised the fans at Wankhede Stadium with his remarkable stroke play, which left the DC bowlers dazed.

With his scintillating batting skills, Rohit opened his arms and raced to 49 off 27 deliveries, laced with six boundaries and three maximums.

It took a moment of brilliance from Axar Patel to remove the high-scoring opener. (ANI)

