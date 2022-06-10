Gothenburg, Jun 10 (PTI) Indian golfers Diksha Dagar, Shubhankar Sharma and Tvesa Malik endured a rough start at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed and run the risk of missing the cut.

Diksha with a 2-over 74 was the best of the three Indians at 114th place, while Sharma and Tvesa carded 4-over 76 each and were T-140th.

All three will need solid second round cards to make the weekend. The top 65 and ties will make the cut.

Diksha had two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey, while Tvesa had three birdies but also three bogeys and two double bogeys.

Sharma, who has missed four cuts in last five starts, looks likely to miss another one. He had two birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey.

Meanwhile, Italian amateur Carolina Melgrati produced a spectacular opening round of 7-under 65 to be in a four-way share of the lead.

The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed is a co-sanctioned event between the LET and DP World Tour with 78 men and women each playing for the same prize fund of USD 2 million and one trophy with Henrik Stenson and Annika Sörenstam as hosts.

Melgrati, 19, who finished T4 at last week's Ladies Italian Open, landed an eagle on par-5 11th besides six other birdies against just one bogey on eighth.

Melgrati was joined at the top of the leader board by Scotland's Craig Howie, France's Matthieu Pavon and Spain's Santiago Tarrio, who all carded rounds of 65.

Four players were tied for fifth place including England's Liz Young and Sweden's Linn Grant after they both fired rounds of 6-under 66.

At the end of the first day, 16 players are Tied-11th on four-under-par including local LET winner Julia Engström, German duo Karolin Lampert and Leonie Harm, France's Anne-Lise Caudal, England's Rosie Davies and Italy's Virginia Elena Carta.

