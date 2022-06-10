England and New Zealand meet in the second Test of the three-match Test series. England lead the series 1-0 after having won the series opener at Lord's Cricket Ground. The home side, under newly appointed captain Ben Stokes, will be looking to take an unassailable lead in the series. Meanwhile, for ENG vs NZ live streaming online and live TV telecast details you can scroll down. ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2022 in Nottingham.

England emerged victorious by five wickets in a Test that was dominated by bowlers. Both the teams failed to go past 200-run in the first innings. England later went on to chase 277 to go one up in the series. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be without captain Kane Williamson as he has been ruled out after testing COVID-19 positive.

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2022 will be held at the Trent Bridge. The ENG vs NZ match is scheduled to start on June 10, 2022 (Friday) at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 am local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast England vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of New Zealand’s tour of England 2022 in India. Sony TEN 2/HD will provide the live telecast of ENG vs NZ 2nd Test 2022.

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2022 Live Streaming Online

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcast rights, fans can get the live streaming online of ENG vs NZ 2nd Test match 2022 on the SonyLiv mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a subscription fee to access the live streaming of ENG vs NZ. Jio users can watch free live streaming online of ENG vs NZ on JioTv app.

