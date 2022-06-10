Pakistan and West Indies meet in the second One-Day International (ODI). The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0 and now will be eyeing an unassailable lead against West Indies. Pakistan batsmen outplayed their counterparts to set up a fine win. Meanwhile, for live streaming online and TV telecast of PAK vs WI you can scroll down. Big Blunder! Broadcaster Plays Wrong Video Replay for Umpire After Shaheen Afridi Dismissed Kyle Mayers in Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI.

Babar Azam scored a fine century as Pakistan chased down 306 in the series opener. Apart from Azam, opener Imam-ul-Haq and wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan scored half-centuries each. Towards the end khushdil Shah played a match-winning cameo of 41 off just 23 balls. For West Indies, Shai Hope was top-scorer with impressive 127.

Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be played on June 10, 2022 (Friday). The game will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan and it is scheduled to begin at 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) 04:00 PM as per local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 in India?

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network will provide the live telecast of West Indies tour of Pakistan 2022. So, PAK vs WI 2nd ODI will telecast live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. In Pakistan, however, the PAK vs WI will be televised on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 match live online streaming as well. Sony’s OTT SonyLIV will provide the live streaming online of PAK vs WI. Fans in Pakistan can watch live streaming online of PAK vs WI on ARY ZAP mobile app.

