Indian Wells, Mar 18 (AP) Elena Rybakina fired seven aces in routing top-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the BNP Paribas Open final.

Rybakina will play second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3, in Sunday's final in the Southern California desert.

Also Read | BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Bangladesh vs Ireland Cricket Match in Sylhet.

“It's going to be huge,” said Sabalenka, who won the doubles title in 2019. “This tournament feels like a Grand Slam. I really want to hold this trophy as a singles champion.”

Rybakina needed just 76 minutes to finish off Swiatek, the defending champion. She won 82% of her first serve points. Rybakina also beat the Polish star at the Australian Open in January on her way to finishing runner-up.

Also Read | Women's World Boxing Championships 2023: India's Jaismine Lamboria and Shashi Chopra Advance; China's Wen Lu Yang Stuns Alessia Mesiano.

Swiatek had won 10 straight matches in the desert until being stopped Friday.

Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, improved to 17-1 this year.

Sabalenka took control against Sakkari, seeded seventh, from the start. She attacked the Greek's second serve, winning 20 of 26 points off it. Sakkari, runner-up in last year's final, fell to 3-5 in her career against Sabalenka.

Sakkari reached the semifinals by rallying from a set down three times and going 4-0 in deciding sets.

But Sabalenka was too dominant. She won the final three games, including two services, to take the first set, 6-2.

Sabalenka led 2-0 in the second before Sakkari tied it 2-all. From there, Sabalenka won four of the final five games to close out the match in 1 1/2 hours.

“Just super happy right now,” Sabalenka said on court. "Maria's such a great player and I knew it was going to be tough." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)