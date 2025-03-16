New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): On this day in 2012, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar registered his 100th century in international cricket, becoming the first and till yet, the only cricketer to do so.

During the Asia Cup clash against Bangladesh at Mirpur, Sachin raised his bat for the 100th time as a centurion, scoring 114 runs in 147 balls, with 12 fours and a six, powering India to 289/5. Though India lost the match, it was a memorable outing for Sachin and world cricket because of this milestone.

Also Read | Atlanta United vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

As the world of cricket celebrates 13 years of this feat, let us have a look at a breakdown of master's 100 hundreds, by numbers:

Tests: In Tests, Sachin reigns supreme with 51 tons in 200 matches, the most by any batter. To go with it, he has scored 15,921 runs, the highest-ever by a batter.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Atlanta United vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

ODIs: In ODIs, Sachin has made 49 tons, the second-most by a player after Virat Kohli (51) tons. With it, he has made 18,426 runs in 463 matches, the most by a player.

First: August 14, 1990 vs. England at Manchester, 2nd Test at 17 years of age

Last: March 16 vs Bangladesh at Mirpur, Asia Cup, 2012 at 38 years of age

Countries where Sachin hit centuries: 42 in India in 258 matches, 10 in Sri Lanka in 56 matches, 9 in South Africa in 56 matches, 7 in Australia (67 matches), England (43 matches), UAE (42 matches) and Bangladesh (23 matches), 3 in New Zealand (33 matches) and Pakistan (23 matches), one each in Malaysia (four matches), Singapore (five matches) and West Indies (19 matches).

Sachin's centuries, sorted by opponents: 20 versus Australia in 110 matches, 17 versus Sri Lanka in 109 matches, 12 versus South Africa in 83 matches, nine versus England (69 matches) and New Zealand (66 matches), eight versus Zimbabwe in 43 matches, seven each versus Pakistan (87 matches) and West Indies (60 matches), six versus Bangladesh in 19 matches, four centuries versus Kenya in 10 matches, one century versus Namibia in one match.

The year during which Sachin hit the most centuries: 12 centuries in 1998 in 39 matches.

Years during which least: One century each in 1990 (in 18 matches), 1995 (in 15 matches) and 2010 (in 19 matches; no centuries in 1989 (in five matches), 1991 (in 16 matches) and 2013 (in six matches).

Centuries scored in winning cause: 53 in 307 matches

Centuries scored in losing cause: 25 in 256 matches

Centuries scored during draws/ties/no result: 22 in 101 matches

Centuries coming after batting first: 61 in 312 matches

Centuries coming after bowling first: 39 in 352 matches

Centuries scored as a captain: 13 in 98 matches

Centuries scored as non-captain: 87 in 566 matches

Sachin's centuries in ICC tournaments: Seven in 61 matches (Six during ICC Cricket World Cups in 45 matches and one in ICC Champions Trophy in 16 matches)

Centuries scored during tournament knockouts and finals: Seven in 53 matches (six during tournament finals in 40 such matches and one in quarterfinals in four matches). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)