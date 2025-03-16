Inter Miami will be back in action in the MLS 2025 as they take on Atlanta United in their next encounter. Inter Miami have secured a qualification to the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal thanks to a comfortable win in the round of 16 tie against Cavalier SC. Lionel Messi, who missed a few matches due to being out for workload management, came from bench and scored a goal. The win has helped Inter Miami gain winning momentum as they have won their last match in the MLS 2025 too. They defeated Charlotte FC in their last MLS game and with three wins they are now at the third position in the Eastern Conference table. Lionel Messi Becomes Quickest Player to Reach 40 Goal Contributions in Major League Soccer History.

Meanwhile, Ronny Deila's men are goalless in their last two matches played in this competition, which already bests their longest goalless run from a season ago. Atlanta have not been held off the scoresheet in three consecutive league contests since their MLS 2021 campaign, when they went goalless in three successive encounters. At the same time, they can post consecutive MLS clean sheets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, which would equal their longest such streak at home from the previous campaign. The Five Stripes are unbeaten in their previous six home meetings against Inter Miami in MLS, including a victory against them in the MLS 2024 playoff.

When is Atlanta United vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Inter Miami visit Atlanta United in the fourth match of Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, March 17. The Atlanta United vs Inter Miami match has a scheduled start time of 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo! Wayne Rooney Chooses Barcelona Forward As Better Striker Over His Manchester United Teammate (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atlanta United vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately. there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Atlanta United vs Inter Miami match live telecast in India. For Atlanta United vs Inter Miami match in MLS 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Atlanta United vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the Atlanta United vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Atlanta United vs Inter Miami live streaming online on Apple TV but would need to an MLS season pass. Inter Miami will be challenged in this game and will likely have to settle for a draw.

