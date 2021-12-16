New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Sports Authority of India 'B' team registered a fighting 3-2 win over Him Hockey Academy in Group A to secure their first win at the inaugural Khelo India U-21 Women's Hockey League (Phase 1) here on Thursday.

SAI 'B' showed resilience after Wednesday's 0-6 defeat against India juniors and quickly found cohesion and rhythm to return to winning way at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

In other matches, Deepika scored her second hat-trick as India juniors posted their second straight win, thrashing Raja Karan Hockey Academy (Karnal) 8-1, while Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre (Bhubaneswar) outplayed Mumbai Schools Sports Association 11-0 to maintain their clean slate.

In a Group B game, Sadhna Sengar scored a hat-trick in Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy's 8-0 win over Jai Bharat Hockey Academy (Delhi).

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy rallied through a late goal by Neeraj Rana to split points with Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy (Sonipat).

