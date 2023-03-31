New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India on Friday formed an internal committee to inquire into a disciplinary breach by a student at the SAI Diploma Girls Hostel in Mallathahalli, Bengaluru.

A SAI release stated that on March 28 a trainee at the SAI Diploma Girls Hostel was allegedly filmed by another student at the common girls' washroom of the institute.

"The Committee has been directed to submit its report at the earliest. SAI has also facilitated the alleged victim in helping her lodge a police complaint," the statement read.

"Considering the sensitivity of the issue, the matter was reported to the police and on March 29, and the FIR was lodged," it added.

The SAI officials have also suspended the alleged offender and asked her to vacate the hostel.

"She has been allowed to vacate the hostel on March 30th after clearance from police," the release further added.

