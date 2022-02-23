New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Sports Authority of India's (SAI) open selection trials for hockey players is set to begin in various SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCoEs) from March 2.

The selection trials would be conducted at various locations across the country where both girls and boys between the age of 14 to 24 years can participate.

"The selection trials would be conducted over the period of three days with selectors testing the probable player's Fitness and Skill level via various tests," an official statement read.

While the first set of trails will begin on March 2nd at SAI's NCoE Aurangabad, the process will continue at other SAI Centres in the following days.

The schedule for the selection trials are as follows -

1) NCOE Kolkata - Women - 7th to 9th March2) NCOE Sonipat - Men - 15th to 17th March3) NCOE Mumbai - Women - 11th to 13th March4) NCOE Patiala - Women - 3rd to 5th March5) NCOE Lucknow - Men & Women - 3rd to 5th March (Women) & 7th to 9th March (Men)6) NCOE Aurangabad - Men - 2nd to 4th March7) NCOE Imphal - Men & Women - 7th to 9th March (Women) & 10th to 12th March (Men)

Sports Performance criteria for the selection are as follows -

* Represented India in the recognized hockey competition* Medal in Hockey India National Championship* Participation in Hockey India National Championship* Participation in School Nationals* Participation in Khelo India Youth & University games* All India and Inter-University Competitions* Medal in state hockey championship* Participation in state hockey championship

"The selection trails are open to both boys and girls between the age group of 14 to 24 years (Age as on 01.01.2022) but irrespective of the age criteria talented athletes may be considered for induction based on the recommendation of the talent identification and development committee members that would be present there. Further details on other selection criteria are available on SAI's website," the statement further read. (ANI)

