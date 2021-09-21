Mackay, Sep 21 (PTI) Scoreboard from the first One-day International between India Women and Australia Women, here on Tuesday.

India

Shafali Verma c Healy b Darcie Brown 8

Smriti Mandhana c R Haynes b Darcie Brown 16

Yastika Bhatia c R Haynes b Darcie Brown 35

Mithali Raj st Healy b Molineux 61

Deepti Sharma c Wareham b Darcie Brown 9

Pooja Vastrakar c Molineux b HJ Darlington 17

Richa Ghosh not out 32

Sneh Rana b HJ Darlington 2

Jhulan Goswami st Healy b Molineux 20

Meghna Singh not out 1

Extras: (B-2, LB-3, W-19) 24

Total:(For 8 wickets in 50 Overs) 225

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-38, 3-115, 4-129, 5-166, 6-172, 7-178, 8-223.

Bowling: Ellyse Perry 4-0-37-0, Darcie Brown 9-1-33-4, Tahlia McGrath 6-0-34-0, Ashleigh Gardner 4-1-12-0, Sophie Molineux 9-0-39-2, Georgia Wareham 10-0-36-0, Hannah Darlington 8-1-29-2. MORE PTI

