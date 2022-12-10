Chattogram, Dec 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final ODI between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.

India Innings:

Shikhar Dhawan

lbw b Mehidy Hasan Miraz

38

Ishan Kishan

c Litton Das b Taskin Ahmed

210

Virat Kohli

c Mehidy Hasan Miraz b Shakib

113

Shreyas Iyer

c Litton Das b Ebadot Hossain

3

KL Rahul

b Ebadot Hossain

8

Washington Sundar

b Shakib

37

Axar Patel

b Taskin Ahmed

20

Shardul Thakur

c Litton Das b Mustafizur

3

Kuldeep Yadav

not out

3

Mohammed Siraj

not out

0

Extras: (LB-5, W-4)

9

Total:( 8 wkts, 50 Overs)

409

Fall of Wickets: 15-1, 305-2, 320-3, 344-4, 344-5, 390-6, 405-7, 409-8.

Bowler: Mustafizur Rahman 10-0-66-1, Taskin Ahmed 9-1-89-2, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 10-0-76-1, Ebadot Hossain 9-0-80-2, Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-68-2, Afif Hossain 1-0-14-0, Mahmudullah 1-0-11-0. (MORE) PTI

