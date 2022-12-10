Chattogram, Dec 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final ODI between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.
India Innings:
Shikhar Dhawan
lbw b Mehidy Hasan Miraz
38
Ishan Kishan
c Litton Das b Taskin Ahmed
210
Virat Kohli
c Mehidy Hasan Miraz b Shakib
113
Shreyas Iyer
c Litton Das b Ebadot Hossain
3
KL Rahul
b Ebadot Hossain
8
Washington Sundar
b Shakib
37
Axar Patel
b Taskin Ahmed
20
Shardul Thakur
c Litton Das b Mustafizur
3
Kuldeep Yadav
not out
3
Mohammed Siraj
not out
0
Extras: (LB-5, W-4)
9
Total:( 8 wkts, 50 Overs)
409
Fall of Wickets: 15-1, 305-2, 320-3, 344-4, 344-5, 390-6, 405-7, 409-8.
Bowler: Mustafizur Rahman 10-0-66-1, Taskin Ahmed 9-1-89-2, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 10-0-76-1, Ebadot Hossain 9-0-80-2, Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-68-2, Afif Hossain 1-0-14-0, Mahmudullah 1-0-11-0. (MORE) PTI
