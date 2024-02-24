Ranchi, Feb 24 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Saturday.

England 1st Innings:

Also Read | IND 34/1 in 10 Overs (Lunch, Trail By 349 Runs) | India vs England Live Score Updates of 4th Test 2024 Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal-Shubman Gill Hold Fort for India After Rohit Sharma’s Departure.

Zak Crawley b Akash Deep 42

Ben Duckett c Jurel b Akash Deep 11

Also Read | India vs England, 4th Test 2024 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Ollie Pope lbw b Akash Deep 0

Joe Root not out 122

Jonny Bairstow lbw b Ashwin 38

Ben Stokes lbw b Jadeja 3

Ben Foakes c Jadeja b Mohammed Siraj 47

Tom Hartley b Mohammed Siraj 13

Ollie Robinson c Jurel b Jadeja 58

Shoaib Bashir c Patidar b Jadeja 0

James Anderson lbw b Jadeja 0

Extras: (B-5, LB-9, NB-5) 19

Total: (All out in 104.5 overs) 353

Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-47, 3-57, 4-109, 5-112, 6-225, 7-245, 8-347, 9-349, 10-353

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 18-3-78-2, Akash Deep 19-0-83-3, Ravindra Jadeja 32.5-7-67-4, Ravichandran Ashwin 22-1-83-1, Kuldeep Yadav 12-4

-22-0, Yashasvi Jaiswal 1-0-6-0.

India 1st Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal not out 27

Rohit Sharma c Foakes b Anderson 2

Shubman Gill not out 4

Extras: (NB-1) 1

Total: (For 1 wickets in 10 overs) 34

Fall of wickets: 1-4

Bowling: James Anderson 4-1-15-1, Ollie Robinson 5-0-18-0, Shoaib Bashir 1-0-1-0

.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)