London, Aug 15 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the second Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st innings: 364 all out

Also Read | Indian Olympic Association Felicitates Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Winners.

England 1st innings: 391 all out

India 2nd Innings

Also Read | Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2021-22, Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

K L Rahul c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 5

Rohit Sharma c Moeen b Mark Wood 21

Cheteshwar Pujara c Joe Root b Mark Wood 45

Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b Sam Curran 20

Ajinkya Rahane c Jos Buttler b Moeen Ali 61

Rishabh Pant batting 14

Ravindra Jadeja b Moeen 3

Ishant Sharma batting 4

Extras: (b-2, lb-5, nb-1) 8

Total: 181/6 in 82 overs

Fall of wickets: 18-1, 27-2, 55-3, 155-4, 167-5, 175-6

Bowling: James Anderson 18-6-23-0, Ollie Robinson 10-6-20-0, Mark Wood 14-3-40-3, Sam Curran 15-3-30-1, Moeen Ali 20-1-52-2, Joe Root 5-0-9-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)