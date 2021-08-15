Barcelona begin life without Lionel Messi when they take on Real Sociedad at home in the first match of this season's La Liga on Sunday. The match would be played at Camp Nou and would start at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Barcelona have had a topsy-turvy time in the transfer window so far. They first introduced a flurry of new big signings in Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay but were hit with a body blow when Lionel Messi had to quit the club after talks over a new contract failed. Messi's departure would usher in an all-new era in Barcelona football as the star Argentine had arguably been their best player in the last decade or so. It would undoubtedly be a challenging prospect to not have Messi in their ranks anymore, with the six-time Ballon D'or winner joining French side Paris Saint-Germain a while ago. They did show some promise though, with a 3-0 win over Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy last week. Karim Benzema’s Brace Leads Real Madrid to 4-1 in La Liga 2021-22 Match Against Deporto Alaves, Watch Goal Highlights

Having registered the likes of Depay and Garcia, Barcelona would be raring to kickstart their post-Messi era on a high when they take on Real Sociedad. Here are the live streaming details of the match:

When is Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on August 15, 2021 (Saturday) at the Camp Nou in Barcelona. The match has a scheduled time of 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, So fane can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2021 10:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).