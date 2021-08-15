London, Aug 15 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the second Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st innings: 364 all out

England 1st innings: 391 all out

India 2nd Innings

K L Rahul c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 5

Rohit Sharma c Moeen b Mark Wood 21

Cheteshwar Pujara batting 29

Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b Sam Curran 20

Ajinkya Rahane batting 24

Extras: (lb-5, nb-1) 6

Total: 105/3 in 53overs

Fall of wickets: 18-1, 27-2, 55-3

Bowling: James Anderson 13-5-16-0, Ollie Robinson 10-6-20-0, Mark Wood 13-3-33-2, Sam Curran 10-1-19-1, Moeen Ali 7-1-12-0. PTI

