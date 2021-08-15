London, Aug 15 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the second Test between India and England here on Sunday.
India 1st innings: 364 all out
England 1st innings: 391 all out
India 2nd Innings
K L Rahul c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 5
Rohit Sharma c Moeen b Mark Wood 21
Cheteshwar Pujara batting 29
Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b Sam Curran 20
Ajinkya Rahane batting 24
Extras: (lb-5, nb-1) 6
Total: 105/3 in 53overs
Fall of wickets: 18-1, 27-2, 55-3
Bowling: James Anderson 13-5-16-0, Ollie Robinson 10-6-20-0, Mark Wood 13-3-33-2, Sam Curran 10-1-19-1, Moeen Ali 7-1-12-0. PTI
