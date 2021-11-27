Kanpur, Nov 27 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

India 1st Innings: 345

New Zealand 1st Innings:

Tom Latham st sub (KS Bharat) b Patel

95

Will Young c sub (KS Bharat) b Ashwin 89

Kane Williamson lbw b Yadav 18

Ross Taylor c sub (KS Bharat) b Patel 11

Henry Nicholls lbw b Patel 2

Tom Blundell

not out 10

Rachin Ravindra b Jadeja 13

Kyle Jamieson not out 2

Extras: (B-2, LB-1, NB-5, W-1) 9

Total: (For 6 wickets in 118 overs) 249

Fall of wickets: 1-151, 2-197, 3-214, 4-218, 5-227, 6-241.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 15-5-35-0, Umesh Yadav 16-3-41-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 37-9-76-1, Ravindra Jadeja 26-8-48-1, Axar Patel 24-4-46-3.

