Melbourne, Nov 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe here on Sunday.
India Innings:
Also Read | India vs Pakistan Again? Here’s How IND vs PAK Could Happen Once More in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
KL Rahul c W Masakadza b Raza 51
Rohit Sharma c W Masakadza b Muzarabani 15
Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinals Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings in IST, Venues and Teams for Semis 1 and 2.
Virat Kohli c Ryan Burl b Sean Williams 26
Suryakumar Yadav not out 61
Rishabh Pant c Ryan Burl b Sean Williams 3
Hardik Pandya c Muzarabani b Ngarava 18
Axar Patel not out 0
Extras: (lb-5, w-6, nb-1) 12
Total: 186/5 in 20 overs
Fall of wickets: 27-1, 87-2, 95-3, 101-4, 166-5
Bowling: Richard Ngarava 4-1-44-1, Tendai Chatara 4-0-34-0, Blessing Muzarabani 4-0-50-1, Wellington Masakadza 2-0-12-0, Ryan Burl 1-0-14-0, Sikandar Raza 3-0-18-1, Sean Williams 2-0-9-2.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)