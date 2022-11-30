Christchurch, Nov 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

India:

Shikhar Dhawan b Milne 28

Shubman Gill c Santner b Milne 13

Shreyas Iyer c Conway b Ferguson 49

Rishabh Pant c Phillips b Mitchell 10

Suryakumar Yadav c Southee b Milne 6

Deepak Hooda c Latham b Southee 12

Washington Sundar c Latham b Southee 51

Deepak Chahar c Southee b Mitchell 12

Yuzvendra Chahal c Southee b Santner 8

Arshdeep Singh lbw b Mitchell 9

Umran Malik not out 0

Extras: (LB-8, W-13) 21

Total: (All out in 47.3 overs) 219

Fall of wickets: 1-39, 2-55, 3-85, 4-110, 5-121, 6-149, 7-170, 8-201, 9-213, 10-219

Bowling: Tim Southee 8.3-1-36-2, Matt Henry 10-2-29-0, Adam Milne 10-0-57-3, Lockie Ferguson 10-0-49-1, Daryl Mitchell 7-0-25-3, Mitchell Santner 2-0-15-1.

