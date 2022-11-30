Doha, Nov 30: In yet another controversy during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the world soccer body has fined the German team for refusing to send a player to their pre-match press conference against Spain in the second round of the Group E fixture.FIFA World Cup 2022: England Manager Gareth Southgate Satisfied After England Beat Wales

A statement issued by FIFA on Tuesday noted that the German team has been slapped with a fine of 10,000 Swiss Francs.

Germany coach Hansi Flick had refused to send a player to the press conference, saying he wanted them to focus on the match against Spain.

Germany is preparing for a match against Costa Rica in the last round of Group E matches.

