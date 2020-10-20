Dubai, Oct 20 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab here on Tuesday.
Delhi Capitals Innings
Prithvi Shaw c Maxwell b Neesham 7
Shikhar Dhawan not out 106
Shreyas Iyer c Rahul b M Ashwin 14
Rishabh Pant c Agarwal b Maxwell 14
Marcus Stoinis c Agarwal b Shami 9
Shimron Hetmyer b Shami 10
Extras: (LB-1 W-3) 4
Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 164
Fall of Wickets: 1/25 2/73 3/106 4/141 5/164
Bowling: Glenn Maxwell 4-0-31-1, Mohammed Shami 4-0-28-2, Arshdeep Singh 3-0-30-0, James Neesham 2-0-17-1, Murugan Ashwin 4-0-33-1, Ravi Bishnoi 3-0-24-0. More
