Dubai, Oct 20 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab here on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals Innings

Prithvi Shaw c Maxwell b Neesham 7

Shikhar Dhawan not out 106

Shreyas Iyer c Rahul b M Ashwin 14

Rishabh Pant c Agarwal b Maxwell 14

Marcus Stoinis c Agarwal b Shami 9

Shimron Hetmyer b Shami 10

Extras: (LB-1 W-3) 4

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 164

Fall of Wickets: 1/25 2/73 3/106 4/141 5/164

Bowling: Glenn Maxwell 4-0-31-1, Mohammed Shami 4-0-28-2, Arshdeep Singh 3-0-30-0, James Neesham 2-0-17-1, Murugan Ashwin 4-0-33-1, Ravi Bishnoi 3-0-24-0. More

