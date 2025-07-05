Birmingham, Jul 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of India's innings on Day Four of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 587

England 1st Innings: 407

India 2nd innings (Overnight: 64/1 in 13 overs)

Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b Tongue 28

KL Rahul b Tongue 55

Karun Nair c Smith b Carse 26

Shubman Gill c&b Bashir 161

Rishabh Pant c Duckett b Bashir 65

Ravindra Jadeja not out 69

Nitish Reddy c Crawley b Root 1

Washington Sundar not out 12

Extras: 10 (b-3, lb-4, nb-1, w-2)

Total: 427/6 declared in 83 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-51, 2-96, 3-126, 4-236, 5-411, 6-412

Bowling: Chris Woakes 14-3-61-0, Brydon Carse 12-2-56-1, Josh Tongue 15-2-93-2, Ben Stokes 7-1-26-0, Shoaib Bashir 26-1-119-2, Joe Root 9-1-65-1. MORE PTI

