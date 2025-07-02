Birmingham, Jul 2 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on Day 1 of the second Test between India and England here on Wednesday.

India 1st Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 62

KL Rahul b Woakes 2

Karun Nair c Brook b Carse 31

Shubman Gill batting 1

Extras: (LB-1, NB-1) 2

Total: (For 2 wkts, 25 overs) 98

Fall of wkts: 1-15, 2-95.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 7-4-15-1, Brydon Carse 6-0-14-1, Josh Tongue 6-0-42-0, Ben Stokes 5-0-23-0, Shoaib Bashir 1-0-3-0.

