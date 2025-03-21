New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared to resume bowling in the County Championship and The Hundred after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) approved his action, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Shakib was initially suspended from bowling in domestic and international cricket after the ECB deemed his action illegal during his solitary County appearance in September 2024. Umpires reported his action while he was playing for Surrey against Somerset, leading to a ban.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Here’s the List of Rules Including Saliva Ban Lift, Second New Ball and Over-Rate Penalty Change That Was Introduced By BCCI During the Captain’s Meet Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Despite a professional career spanning 20 years without prior concerns over his action, Shakib was first suspended from bowling in December after failing an assessment at Loughborough University. Under ICC regulations, his ban was automatically enforced worldwide. A second assessment in Chennai in January also did not go in his favour, resulting in his omission from Bangladesh's squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which was set to be his farewell international tournament.

Determined to rectify his action, Shakib underwent a third assessment at Loughborough University on March 9. On Wednesday, he received confirmation that all 22 deliveries tested during the session were deemed legal. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) later stated that Shakib had successfully remedied his action.

Also Read | Brazil vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of BRA vs COL on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

Shakib is free to return to competitive bowling, marking a significant moment in his career. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)