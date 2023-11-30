New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced the squad for their upcoming ODI and T20I series against New Zealand.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue to lead the side in both ODIs and T20Is and bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz will act as his deputy in both squads.Some of the renowned faces- Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed, who missed out on the ongoing Test series with the Kiwis due to injuries will remain absent from the upcoming tour.

However, star opening batter Litton Das will return to the squad after a paternity leave break. The tour will feature three ODIs and as many T20Is.

After the conclusion of the two-match Test series on December 10, the first ODI will be played at the University of Otago Oval, Dunedin on December 17.

The second ODI will be played on December 20 at the Saxton Oval, Nelson. The three-match series will conclude on December 23 at the McLean Park, Napier.

After the conclusion of the 50-over format, the 20-over game will be played kn on December 27 at McLean Park, Napier. The second T20I will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on December 29 and the Bangladesh tour will conclude on December 31 at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

ODI squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Rakibul Hasan

T20I squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Rony Talukdar, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. (ANI)

