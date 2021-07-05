Kilkenny, Jul 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma had contrasting fortunes on the front and back nines of the Mount Juliet Estate as he finished the week at tied 56th after carding an even par 72 on the final day of the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Sharma's compatriot Gaganjeet Bhullar had a complete collapse on the back nine as he stumbled on a double and three bogeys in six holes from the 13th after a quadruple bogey on par-4 fourth for a card of 80, that saw him slip from overnight T-21 to T-66.

Sharma, who had four birdies and one bogey on front nine, had the reverse with four bogeys and one birdie on the back nine.

Australia's Lucas Herbert produced a brilliant but battling final round 68 to win his second European Tour title in wire-to-wire fashion.

The Australian, who has now won in back-to-back seasons following his triumph at the 2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic, entered the final day at Mount Juliet Estate with a one-shot advantage and then extended it to three in the early stages of his round.

However, he had to fight after that. He stuttered off the tee, but used his scrambling skills and mental strength to reach the turn in 35 and at that point, he had been caught at the top of the leaderboard.

He held on for a 33 and won by three shots ahead of Swede Rikard Karlberg and four ahead of American Johannes Veerman.

With their performances in the island of Ireland's national open, all three have also booked their places in The 2021 Open at Royal St George's in two weeks' time.

English pair Richard Bland and Dale Whitnell, Scots Grant Forrest and Richie Ramsay and Italian Francesco Laporta finished in a tie for fourth on 14 under par.

