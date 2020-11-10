Sheffield [UK], November 10 (ANI): Sheffield Wednesday have sacked manager Garry Monk and his staff after the club made a poor start to the new Championship season.

"Sheffield Wednesday have terminated the contracts of manager Garry Monk and his staff with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

Also Read | MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final: Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis and Other Key Players To Watch Out For in Indian Premier League 13 Summit Clash.

Monk joined the Owls in September 2019 and has since overseen 58 games. Currently, Wednesday sit 23rd in the standings with just three wins from 11 league games. The results have been deemed not good enough for Monk to remain in charge.

"I feel the time is right to make a change and I wish Garry and his team all the best for the future. I would like to say thank you for the time and effort Garry and his staff have committed to Sheffield Wednesday," Chairman Dejphon Chansiri said. (ANI)

Also Read | MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final: Shikhar Dhawan vs Jasprit Bumrah & Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for in Indian Premier League 13 Summit Clash.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)