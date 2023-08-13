New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, considered as one of the best and fastest bowlers to have played the game, turned 48 on Sunday.

From his international debut in 1997 till 2011, Akhtar went on to terrify batters all over the world with his lethal pace, accuracy and pin-point yorkers.

Shoaib represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, getting 178 wickets at an average of 25.69. His best bowling figures in an innings was 6/11. He has 10 four-wicket hauls, 12 five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket hauls in Tests. He is the ninth-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in Tests, with the first being Wasim Akram, with 414 wickets.

He also represented his country in 163 ODIs, taking 247 wickets at an average of 24/97, with the best bowling figures of 6/16. He had six four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls for Pakistan in ODIs. He is the sixth-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in ODIs, with Akram's 502 scalps being the highest.

Shoaib also played 15 T20Is for Pakistan, taking 19 wickets at an average of 22.73 and an economy rate of 8.15. He has the best bowling figures of 3/38.

In all, Akhtar played 224 international matches for Pakistan. In these, he took 444 wickets at an average of 25.16 and an economy rate of 4.13, with the best figures of 6/11. He has 16 five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket hauls for Pakistan in international cricket.

Akhtar is the seventh-highest wicket-taker of all time for Pakistan, with Akram being at the top with 916 wickets.

This Pakistani legend is also one of the few bowlers to have crossed the 100 mph speed barrier in international cricket doing so against England during the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup. His delivery of 161.3 kmph is considered the fastest delivery in international cricket history. (ANI)

