Madrid [Spain], April 12 (ANI): With a month away from the Paris Paralympics, ace shuttler Sukant Kadam is all geared up for a strong show at the upcoming Spanish Para-Badminton 2024.

The shuttler has a busy April with another level 1 Spanish International following this tournament.

Kadam said he has been training hard on his shortfalls to make no errors while playing against his opposition.

"I have been training hard and working on my shortfalls, the idea is to not make the mistakes that I did in the earlier tournaments. I worked with my coach and I hope I am able to implement them," Sukant Kadam said in an official statement.

Kadam stated that he is leaving no "stone unturned" to prepare for the Paris Paralympics and wanted to give his best in every tournament.

"These will be important tournaments towards Paris Paralympics seedings and I don't want to leave any stone unturned and give my best in every tournament leading up to Paris," he added.

The Spanish Level 2 tournament will kick off on April 15 in Vitoria, followed by level 1 tournament from April 23 in Toledo. Sukant Kadam will be playing in the SL4 category. (ANI)

