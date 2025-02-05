Mumbai, February 5: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone's son, Giuliano, scored two early goals as the team eased into the Copa del Rey semifinals with a 5-0 home victory over Getafe on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Simeone netted twice in the first 17 minutes and Atletico reached the last-four of the Copa for the second straight season. Samuel Lino also scored a first-half goal for the hosts at the Metropolitano stadium, and Ángel Correa and Alexander Sorloth added second-half goals. La Liga 2024–25: Real Madrid’s Winning Run Surprisingly Ends in Loss Against Espanyol.

Atletico, which last won the Copa in 2012-13, was eliminated by eventual champion Athletic Bilbao last season. In the other quarterfinals, Real Madrid visits Leganes on Wednesday, while on Thursday it will be Real Sociedad welcoming Osasuna and Barcelona playing at Valencia.

Simeone opened the scoring with a header in the eighth minute and doubled the lead from inside the area in a breakaway in the 17th. Lino scored the third goal after a neat move to clear a defender and find the far corner with a low shot in the 42nd. Correa made it 4-0 with a low strike from outside the area in the 78th and Sorloth closed the rout in the 86th. Girona Snaps Four-Game Losing Streak With 2–1 Win Over Las Palmas in La Liga 2024–25.

Coach Diego Simeone used a few reserve players ahead of the team's crucial Spanish league match at first-place Real Madrid on Saturday. Atletico trails Madrid by one point. Getafe, which had only one attempt on target in the first half, has only one win in its last four matches across all competitions. It hasn't made it to the Copa semifinals since 2009-10.

