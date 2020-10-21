Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Real Madrid play Shakhtar Donetsk in the opening game of the UEFA Champions League with the host looking to get their mojo back. The Los Blancos have looked a pale shadow of their former self and it is only due to the defensive solidarity that they have managed a few wins in La Liga so far. Zinedine Zidane knows the importance of starting well in a group that has the likes of Inter Milan and Borussia Monchengladbach in them. Shakhtar Donetsk lost twice to Real Madrid in 2015/16 season and they will be eager to avoid the same fate this term. Real Madrid Announces 19-Member Squad for Match Against Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League 2020-21;Check Out Predicted Line-up For RM v SHA.

Real Madrid suffered a massive blow ahead of the game with skipper Sergio Ramos ruled out due to a knock. Eder Militao will take the Spanish captain’s position in the starting eleven and the last time this happened in Europe, the Los Blancos lost out to Manchester City. There is news coming in from the Real Madrid camp is that Karim Benzema could be rested with Luka Jovic playing as the lone man up top. There is experience in the home team’s midfield with the likes of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric set to feature.

Mykola Matviyenko, Sergiy Kryvtsov, Ismaily, Alan Patrick, Taras Stepanenko, Viktor Kovalenko, Maksym Malyshev, Taison, Yevhen Konoplyanka and Junior Moraes are all ruled out for Shakhtar Donetsk. Dentinho in a false no 9 role is a bit of a gamble for the visitors which could impact their attacking play. Maycon and Marcos Antonio in midfield will look to cut the passing line for Real Madrid and shield the back four in the manner.

When is Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 20120-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid. The match will take place on October 21 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to start at 10:25 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 2020-1 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League match on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Ten channels to catch the live action of Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk match live on television.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 20120-21 Football Match?

Fans can also enjoy live action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network will be live streaming the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League match online for fans in India. Real Madrid should secure a routine win over Shakhtar Donetsk but their focus clearly will be on the El Clasico coming at the weekend.

