Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Offbreak spinner Sneh Rana has been taken for scans following her collision with Pooja Vastrakar in the 25th over of the second ODI between India and Australia on Saturday.

In the 25th over, after colliding with Pooja, Rana went down on the ground while holding her head. Medics came in to give her on-field treatment and she walked off the field while applying an ice pack.

"Sneh Rana complained of headache after a collision while fielding during the second ODI against Australia. She has been taken for scans and she will not take any further part in the ongoing ODI. Harleen Deol has been named as a concussion substitute," an update was posted by BCCI Women on X.

India's fielding was sloppy as they dropped seven catches which in return helped Australia to keep the scoreboard moving and put up a challenging total of 258/8.

Aussie opener Phoebe Litchfield (63 runs from 98 balls) and Ellyse Perry (50 runs from 47 balls) played crucial knocks to help the team lay a steady foundation.

Unbeaten knocks from King (28* runs from 17 balls) and Kim Garth (11* runs from 10 balls) helped Australia reach 258/8.

Litchfield in the first eight overs was dropped thrice while Alana King was dropped twice in the 48th and the 49th over.

In the final over of the inning, King slammed two sixes against pacer Pooja Vastrakar which propelled Australia to a competitive total.

Deepti bagged five wickets in her 10-over spell and conceded 38 runs. Pooja, Shreyanka Patil, and Sneh Rana picked up one wicket each. (ANI)

