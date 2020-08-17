Cologne, August 17: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that his side will need new signings if they want to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title next season.

His remark came as United suffered a 1-2 loss against Sevilla in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

With this result, Manchester United has now suffered a third defeat in a semi-final clash this season. Earlier, they had lost semi-final clashes of the Carabao Cup against Manchester City and the FA Cup against Chelsea. SEV 2-1 MUN, Europa League 2019-20 Match Result: Sevilla Stun Manchester United to Enter Finals.

"We need to keep improving, keep doing what they've done every single day. They've worked so hard, have the right attitude and mentality. We need to strengthen the squad depth of course because it's going to be a long season and only a couple weeks rest until we get going again," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"We need to keep on improving what we're doing day in and day out and believe in what we're doing. You can see at times today what we can be about and what we are about," he added.

The manager also said that only a couple of weeks remain before the start of the next season, so the side needs to be smart about their new signings.

"It's going to be a strange summer. We've only got a couple of weeks away from each other until we get going again. That's going to be a mental challenge. Of course, we'll keep pushing and keep demanding more of players we have but we're looking to improve. It's a strange one. The league starts very quickly but the market's open for so long. We've got to be good, smart, and clever," Solskjaer said.

"I cannot say when or if transfers will be done but we are looking at it and we'll have to sit down because it's a quick turnaround. We've got to be 100 per cent sure when we make those deals," he added.

In the match between United and Sevilla, Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the ninth minute as he registered a goal for United after being awarded a penalty.

However, Sevilla got the equaliser in the first half, as Suso registered the goal in the 26th minute of the match. The next goal for Sevilla came in the second half as Luuk de Jong scored for the side, giving them a 2-1 lead with just 12 minutes left in the match. Sevilla managed to hang on, and the side went away with a comprehensive win.

