East London [South Africa], March 19 (ANI): South Africa batter and skipper Temba Bavuma crossed the 1,000-run mark in ODI cricket on Saturday.

He accomplished this landmark during South Africa's second ODI match against West Indies in East London.

Also Read | India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs Aus Cricket Match in Visakhapatnam.

In the match, Bavuma played one of the finest knocks of his international career. During a chase of 336, he scored 144 runs in just 118 balls. His knock was decorated with 11 fours and seven sixes and runs came at a strike rate of 122.03. But despite his knock, South Africa failed to win the match.

Now in 24 ODIs, Bavuma has scored 1,054 runs at an average of 50.19. He has scored four centuries and two half-centuries in his short ODI career so far, with the best individual score of 144.

Also Read | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI 2023, Visakhapatnam Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Reaching the 1,000-run mark in 23 innings, he is the second-fastest Proteas player to reach the milestone, with Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock ahead of him. Bavuma has outdone legends like Hashim Amla (24 innings) Peter Kirsten and former skipper Graeme Smith (28 innings), who reached the 1,000-run mark slightly late than Bavuma.

The fastest batter to reach 1,000 ODI runs is Pakistan top-order batter Fakhar Zaman, who did so in just 18 innings.

Coming to the match, West Indies posted a total of 335/8 after electing to bat first.

After a strong opening stand of 67 runs between Brandon King (30) and Kyle Mayers (36), WI was reduced to 71/3 in 10.1 overs.

Skipper Shai Hope then had a useful 86-run stand for the fourth wicket with keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (39) and an 80-run stand for the fifth wicket with Rovman Powell (46) that helped the Windies reach a competitive total at the end of their innings.

Hope ended unbeaten on 128 off 115 balls, consisting of five fours and seven sixes.

Gerald Coetzee put on a good performance on debut, taking 3/57 in his 10 overs. Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi took two wickets each. Marco Jansen got one wicket as well.

Proteas was also off to a solid start. Thanks to the efforts of skipper Bavuma and Quinton de Kock (48), Proteas were cruising at 200/4 at one point.

But pacer Alzarri Joseph (3/53) and spinner Akeal Hosein (3/59) intervened and started South Africa's downfall with some quick wickets. Proteas never really recovered and ended their innings after being bundled out for just 287 in 41.4 overs.

SA lost the match by 48 runs, allowing the Windies to take a series lead of 1-0 in the three-match affair. The first ODI was washed out due to rain.

Hope was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

Brief Scores: SA: 287 in 41.4 overs (Temba Bavuma 144, Quinton de Kock 48, Alzarri Joseph 3/53) lost to WI: 335/8 (Shai Hope 128*, Rovman Powell 46, Gerald Coetzee 3/57). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)