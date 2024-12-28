Sports News | South Africa Stumbles to 27-3 in Pursuit of Tricky 148-run Target in 1st Test Against Pakistan

Centurion, Dec 28 (AP) South Africa's top-order stumbled against Pakistan's pace attack as the first cricket test headed towards an exciting finish after Marco Jansen's six-wicket haul had set the home team a tricky 148-run target on Saturday.

South Africa, needing a win in one of the two matches against Pakistan to seal its place in next June's World Test Championship final, wobbled to 27-3 at stumps on a wicket where the quick bowlers have consistently troubled the batters.

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, returning to test cricket after more than three years, trapped Tony de Zorzi (2) and Tristan Stubbs (1) lbw in the final session.

In between Abbas' strikes, Khurram Shahzad convinced skipper Shan Masood to go for a successful lbw television referral against Ryan Rickelton, who fell for a five-ball duck.

South Africa's hopes could now rest with Aiden Markram, who was unbeaten on 22, and captain Temba Bavuma, who is yet to get off the mark.

Earlier, Jansen's 6-52 helped South Africa bowl Pakistan out for 237 after rain had delayed play for three hours.

Saud Shakeel (84) and Babar Azam (50) struck half centuries, but Jansen's three-wicket burst in four overs dented Pakistan's progress as the visitors lost seven wickets for 84 runs after resuming on 88-3.

Shakeel and Babar dominated the pace trio of Kagiso Rabada (2-68), Corbin Bosch (1-54) and Dane Paterson (1-55) with aggressive batting in a 79-run stand.

