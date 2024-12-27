Corbin Bosch is having a fairy tale start to his Test career, firstly claiming a four-wickets and then registering a half-century on his debut, becoming the first-ever South African player to do so. Bosch claimed 4 for 63 and then went on to his 50 off 46 balls on Day 2 of the ongoing SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 at Centurion. Overall, Bosch is the 16th player to achieve such a feat, but only the third in the 21st century after Tim Southee, and Wanindu Hasaranga. Babar Azam Becomes Third Player After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma To Score 4,000 Plus Runs In Each Format, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024.

Corbin Bosch Achieves Rare Test Feat For South Africa

A half-century on his debut!😃 A fairytale start to Corbin Bosch’s Test Match career for the Proteas so far.🏏🇿🇦✨#WozaNawe#BePartOfIt #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/emg6guuLfp — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 27, 2024

