Cardiff [UK], September 9 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA), on the eve of the T20I series opener, confirmed that power-hitter David Miller has been ruled out of the three-match affair due to a strain in his right hamstring.

Miller injured his hamstring during the final week of the recently concluded Hundred while representing the Northern Superchargers. The explosive southpaw failed to win the race against the time and will sit on the sidelines as the series gets underway at Sophia Gardens on Wednesday.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Score Updates of Asia Cup 2025: Get Toss Update, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of AFG vs HKG Cricket Match.

South Africa has opted not to name a replacement for Miller, leaving the Aiden Markram-led side down to 14 members. Miller was named in the ODI phase of the England tour, but remained absent during South Africa's 2-1 triumph. The 36-year-old batter is yet to make an appearance for the Proteas in the international circuit since the Champions Trophy earlier this year. He also missed South Africa's white-ball tour to Australia last month due to his stint in the Hundred.

South Africa decided to bolster their management by introducing former Proteas all-rounder Albie Morkel to the T20I support staff as a bowling consultant for the series. Morkel made 50 T20I appearances and was a regular face in the Indian Premier League.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 vs United Arab Emirates: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs UAE Match in Dubai.

Before the three 50-Over fixtures in England, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma confirmed that despite Miller's prolonged absence, he remains in the mix for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"What I understand is that those communications were done during his contract times, in terms of him being available during this period for the Hundred. Essentially, he wasn't available for selection, but I stand by the correction regarding that... David's still within the mix in the ODI stuff, if that answers your question," Temba Bavuma said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"The Australia tour would've coincided with the Hundred. I guess any international commitments that occurred during the Hundred, David wasn't available for. Unfortunately, the one-day [series], it clashes: he wasn't part of our build-up. But then with the T20 stuff, the Hundred is done, he'll fall back into the team," he added.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Keshav Maharaj, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Corbin Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Donovan Ferreira, Senuran Muthusamy, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)