Australian cricketer Campbell Kellaway took a sensational one-handed catch during the Queensland vs West Australia Sheffield Shield 2024-25 match to dismiss Cameron Gannon. He misjudged the ball initially but then threw his body to grab the catch one-handed over his head. The catch went viral on social media and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also amazed after seeing the match. He shared the video with the caption, 'Was it an audition for SpiderMan or Superman? This is truly a mind-boggling catch. Simply awesome…" 'Seemed Like Going Back in Time' Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Leading India Masters To IML T20 2025 Title Win With Victory Over West Indies Masters in Final (See Post).

Sachin Tendulkar Admits His Mind Is 'Boggled' After Seeing the Sensational One-Handed Grab of Campbell Kellaway

Was it an audition for @SpiderMan or @Superman? This is truly a mind-boggling catch. 😮 Simply awesome…👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/oK5HsfVuNl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 19, 2025

