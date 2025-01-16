Rourkela, Jan 16 (PTI) Dutchman Thiery Brinkman struck a brace as Vedanta Kalinga Lancers defeated Delhi SG Pipers 5-1 in a men's Hockey India League match here on Thursday.

Brinkman scored two field goals in the 38th and 43 minutes, while Nicholas Bandurak (11th), Arthur van Doren (36th) and Gursahibjit Singh (45th) were the other goal getters for Kalinga Lancers.

Delhi SG Pipers' lone goal was scored by Corey Weyer in the 46th minute.

Delhi SG Pipers are currently languishing at the bottom of the eight-team table with four points from seven games.

The win, however, propelled Kalinga Lancers to the third spot with 10 points from seven games.

Delhi SG Pipers started on the front foot and secured the first penalty corner of the match in the fourth minute, only to be denied by Kalinga Lancers goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

While Delhi had the better share of possession in the first quarter, it was Kalinga Lancers who struck first in the 11th minute from a counter attack through Nicholas Bandurak's strike from a field effort.

Down by a goal, Dehi SG Pipers continued to attack and won a penalty corner soon but Gareth Furlong's flick was saved by an alert Pathak. Shamsher looked to score off a rebound but missed.

Kalinga Lancers doubled their lead in the 36th minute through Arthur Van Doren, who scored with a perfect deflection from a penalty corner past Delhi SG Pipers keeper Pawan.

Kalinga Lancers extended their lead two minutes later through Brinkman who stole the ball and sent it past into the net from a one-on-one situation with Pawan.

The Lancers scored their fifth goal two minutes later through Gursahibjit Singh, who finished the move with a simple tap-in.

Delhi SG Pipers pulled one back through Weyer, who dribbled past the defence from the right and flicked the ball into the net.

Delhi SG Pipers secured another penalty corner in the 52nd minute but was denied by keeper Pathak again.

The Delhi side secured another penalty corner three minutes from the final hooter, but the strike went wide off the post. 7/21/2024

