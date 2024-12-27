Lisbon, Dec 27 (AP) The successor to Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon lasted just six weeks.

João Pereira, who was hired on Nov. 11 following the departure of Amorim to Manchester United, was fired on Thursday and has been replaced by Rui Borges from Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Pereira had three spells at Sporting as a player and took over as coach with the team in first place in the Portuguese league and in second place in the revamped Champions League.

Sporting is now second domestically, a point behind Benfica, and in 17th place in the Champions League with two matches remaining. The top eight go directly to the last 16 and the teams placed ninth to 24th go into the playoffs.

Pereira won three of his eight games in charge, and included in that period was a 5-1 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League.

“João Pereira came in at a time when everyone knew there was an extremely tough challenge ahead," Sporting president Frederico Varandas said. "Unfortunately, we came to the conclusion that it was not working out.

"We knew the difficulties and the brutal emotional shock caused by Rúben Amorim's departure. There was also a wave of injuries, the likes of which I have never had before as president of this club, and unfortunate refereeing calls that went against us. The only thing I regret was not being able to help João Pereira more. We wish João all the best and have no doubt that he will succeed due to the qualities, skills and character he has. When I sat down with João Pereira to negotiate his termination, he didn't even want a cent as a payoff.”

Varandas said the appointment of Borges, who left his role at Vitoria de Guimaraes, “marks a new chapter.”

“He is a coach that we have had on our radar for over a year, who has progressed throughout his career,” Varandas said.

"Sporting are alive on all fronts, fighting for all the trophies available, and will continue to fight.” (AP)

