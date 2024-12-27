Fulham created history at Stamford Bridge after they defeated Chelsea and dented their title hopes in their recent Premier League 2024-25 encounter. Fulham stood tall and won the match by a scoreline of 2-1. But there was a little positive for Chelsea even though they lost their match against Fulham. Cole Palmer scored the only goal for Chelsea in their 1-2 defeat against Fulham at home. With that goal, Cole Palmer set a new record for most goals in a calendar year by a Chelsea player. Cole Palmer has now bagged a total of 26 goals this year and surpassed club legends like Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Didier Drogba in the process. Premier League 2024–25: Fulham Make History at Stamford Bridge, Dent Chelsea’s EPL Title Hopes With 2–1 Victory.

Most Goals in a Calendar Year by a Chelsea Player

The most goals of any @ChelseaFC player in a calendar year...



👏 Cole Palmer 👏 pic.twitter.com/MzOzgmRmbx— Premier League (@premierleague) December 26, 2024

