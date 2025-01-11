New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Viksit Bharat Young Leader's Dialogue and the National Youth Festival here on Saturday.

The event, held at Bharat Mandapam, brings together over 3,000 young leaders from across India for thematic discussions and creative competitions.

Notable figures in attendance included Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, ISRO Chief S. Somanath, and journalist Palki Sharma Upadhyay.

In his address, Mandaviya highlighted the pivotal role of youth in shaping India's future.

“Today's event is organized by the youth and is for the youth,” he said, urging participants to actively contribute to the nation's progress.

A major highlight of the festival will be the interaction between the Prime Minister and selected youth leaders on January 12, the event's concluding day. Of the 3,000 participants, 20 exceptional young leaders will have the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister over lunch and present their innovative ideas on issues like women's empowerment and other key challenges.

Mandaviya encouraged the youth to make the most of this opportunity, saying, “When the 20 out of all meet the PM tomorrow and share your vision for Viksit Bharat, you will also seek his commitment and support to achieve this dream together.”

The National Youth Festival 2025 celebrates the energy, innovation, and vision of India's youth, fostering leadership and creative solutions for a brighter future.

