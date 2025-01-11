WWE Friday Night SmackDown on January 10 – started on a low key but finished with a big match between Jacob Fatu-Tama Tonga and Jimmy Uso-Cody Rhodes. The matches also included US Champions defending their title and also Motor City Machine Guns looking to keep their impressive run in WWE to help notch up another win. Bayley was also involved in a fatal four-way match. Check out the WWE SmackDown results and highlights below. John Cena and Charlotte Flair to Win WWE Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble 2025? Leaked List of Match Card Goes Viral Ahead of PLE (See Pics).

Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso Taking on Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga

Solo Sikoa might have lost his Ula Fala and Head of the Table title to Roman Reigns but has his Bloodline intact. Powerhouse Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga took on Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso. All Wrestlers went all in with Jacob Fatu taking over the proceedings.

Cody Rhodes-Jimmy Uso vs Jacob Fat-Tama Tonga

Cody Rhodes kept his side in the match but was distracted by interference from Kevin Owens. As Rhodes went against Owens, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu took over Jimmy Uso handing them a win.

Chelsea Green Defends US Championship Title

After winning the Women’s US Championship title a few weeks ago, Chelsea Green once again faced Michin for the title. The challenger was aggressive right out of the gate. She was the one who Green defeated to win the belt, so she was hoping to right a perceived wrong. Unfortunately for her, Piper Niven was at ringside to give the champ an unfair advantage.

Shinsuke Nakamura Defends US title Against LA Knight

LA Knight wanted his US Title back and got his chance early in 2025. Shinsuke Nakamura and LA Knight face each other with the US title once again on the line. Nakamura's versatility pushed Knight outside his comfort zone a bit and the young star responded well. Unfortunately the match ended in a disqualification when Tonga and Fatu interfered. Earlier in the show, Knight had helped lock them out of the building, so they were getting a little revenge. WWE RAW on Netflix Latest Commercial Features Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton and Others (Watch Video).

Naomi vs Bianca Belair vs Bayley vs Nia Jax

A fatal four-way match in the women’s division was the main attraction in the match with multiple title winners facing each other. Whenever Jax was in the ring, everyone else would fight her. As soon as she was thrown out again, Bayley and Belair would start going at it. These two have a lot of issues going back to 2023, so they weren't holding back like Naomi and Belair did against each other. Candice LeRae eventually showed up to provide support for Jax, but it ended up not making a difference. Bayley scored the win with the Rose Plant on Naomi.

Other matches included Motor City Machine Guns’ win over A-Town Dwon Under. Roman Reigns and Tiffany Stratton separate appearances talking on their recent historic wins.

