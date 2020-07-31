Karachi, Jul 31 (PTI) Pakistan squash legend Jansher Khan has had two operations in Peshawar for a chronic back problem that also played a part in his retirement from the sport.

Jansher, an eight-time World Squash Champion and six-time British Open Champion, was operated upon at the Shifa Hospital in Peshawar after his condition worsened the other day.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Squad Updates: AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, Andre Russell, Lasith Malinga and List of Players Who Could Miss Upcoming Season or Part of it.

"He was supposed to travel to the UK for the surgery for his back problem but when the pain became acute and he couldn't even walk straight the Pakistani specialists decided to operate upon him in Peshawar," a close aide of the champion player said from Peshawar.

The aide said Jansher decided to have the operation in Peshawar after doctors told him that if he delayed the surgery any longer he could face serious health consequences.

Also Read | England vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI 2020.

He said two operations were carried out on Jansher's back and hopefully he will now be fine from this chronic problem.

Jansher, who took over the mantle of the world's top player from Jahangir Khan in the 90s with his consistent run of success, suffered from back and knee problems throughout his career.

The 51-year-old eventually ended his career in 2001 due to the back problem.

Famous for his brilliant stroke play, Jansher and Jahangir had ruled the squash world at one time and although great rivals they helped Pakistan become unbeatable at the World Team Championships and on the professional circuit.

Pictures of Jansher lying in the hospital bed and sitting on a wheelchair were released by his publicist on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)