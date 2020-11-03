Sharjah, Nov 3 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in a must-win match to qualify for the play-offs of the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 149 for eight in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 41, Suryakumar Yadav 36; Sandeep Sharma 3/34).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 151 for no loss in 17.1 overs (David Warner 85 not out, Wriddhiman Saha 58 not out).

