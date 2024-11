Durban (South Africa), Nov 28 (AP) Sri Lanka was bowled out by South Africa for 42 at Kingsmead on Thursday, its lowest total in test cricket.

Sri Lanka's previous worst was 71 just over 20 years ago in Kandy against Pakistan.

South Africa needed only 83 legal deliveries — 13.5 overs — to rout the Sri Lankans in their first innings. That's the lowest number of deliveries in 100 years. England routed South Africa in 75 balls in 1924.

The 42 was also a record low for a test at Kingsmead, and the record low against South Africa, eclipsing New Zealand's 45 in 2013 in Cape Town.

The pitch was considered batting friendly on day two of the first test, as South Africa scored 111 runs in an extended morning session, resuming on 80-4 and being dismissed for 191.

Kamindu Mendis top-scored with 13 in a Sri Lanka lineup which featured four ducks.

Medium-pacer Marco Jansen took a career-best 7-13 in 6.5 overs.

Jansen was only the second player after Hugh Trumble of Australia, in 1904 against England, to take seven wickets inside seven overs of a test innings. (AP)

