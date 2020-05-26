Sports News | Sri Lanka Cricket Suspends Shehan Madushanka for 'alleged Possession of Illegal Drugs'

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 26 (ANI): The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday suspended Shehan Madushanka from all forms of cricket with immediate effect after he was arrested for alleged possession of illegal drugs.

"Sri Lanka Cricket decided to suspend Shehan Madushanka from all forms of cricket, with immediate effect," said the cricketing body in an official statement.

"The decision was taken following the player was arrested by the Police and later sent on remand custody for alleged possession of illegal drugs," it added.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the player had been in possession of a little over two grams of heroin when arrested on Saturday, Sri Lanka Police's media division had confirmed. He was also produced before a magistrate on Sunday.

"The decision to suspend will remain intact until a full inquiry is conducted by the SLC into the matter," the statement further read.

The 25-year-old cricketer has played two T20Is and one ODI, all between January and February 2018, and has not been in the contention for national selection after that. (ANI)

