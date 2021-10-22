Sharjah, Oct 22 (PTI) Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field first against Netherlands in their last first round Group A game here on Friday.

Sri Lanka made one change to their playing XI with Charith Asalanka coming in for Dinesh Chandimal. Netherlands made three changes to their playing XI.

Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super 12 stage.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w), Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar(c), Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover.

